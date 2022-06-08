Iraqi PM discusses NATO mission work in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed on Wednesday the work of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Iraq, during his meeting with the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, General Giovanni Iannucci, in the cabinet’s headquarters in Baghdad.

According to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s media office, the meeting discussed ways to develop the work of the NATO mission in Iraq, and mechanisms to overcome any difficulties the NATO may face in Iraq.

The statement mentioned that Al-Kazemi emphasized the need to strengthen the cooperation with the NATO mission in Iraq in the field of training the Iraqi security forces, developing their efficiency at the institutional level, and raising the performance skills of the security forces personnel.

Iannucci addressed the importance of the relation with Iraq, as it represents a pivotal country in the region and the world, indicating that the stability of Iraq will have a positive impact on the stability of the region and the world.

Iannucci also expressed that he values the role the Iraqi government plays in this regard.

Iannucci pointed out to readiness of the NATO mission in Iraq to work according to the priorities of the Iraqi government in fields of training and building security capabilities.