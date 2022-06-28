Iraqi PM, FM offer condolences to Jordanian King over Aqaba port victims

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, offered condolences on Monday over the victims of the tragic accident of a toxic gas leakage in the port of Aqaba, according to press statements issued by the office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, and to the Jordanian people, for the victims of the Aqaba port accident,” the press statement of the Prime Minister’s office mentioned.

“We also extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims,” the statement added.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condolences to the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the victims of the accident of the port of Aqaba, and we wish a speedy recovery and safety for the injured,” the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned.

At least 12 people died and 251 were injured in a chlorine gas leak from a storage tank at the port of Aqaba in Jordan on Monday, according to Reuters.