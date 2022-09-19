Iraqi PM heads to New York to participate in UN General Assembly

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, left Baghdad on Monday heading to New York to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a press statement issued by the press office of the Prime Minister.

“We are now heading to New York City to participate in the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Iraq,” the statement mentioned.

“We worked to establish the best relations with our neighbors and with the international community over the past two years. We increased Iraq’s presence in international forums, and strengthened cooperation and partnerships with all parties in a way that is positively reflected on the interests of our people,” according to the statement.

“The experience of our government confirmed that Iraq can play an important role in the stability of the region, and be a place for convergence of views between all parties,” the statement added.

“The current political crisis is difficult, but the doors to a solution are still open, and this requires a calm and frank dialogue that puts the interest of Iraq and its people above all,” according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi, in his statement, called on the national and political forces to be calm and patient, to adopt dialogue, and to arm themselves with a solid will and a patriotic spirit to reach permanent solutions that end the current crisis.