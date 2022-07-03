Iraqi PM inaugurates Maysan 750 megawatts power plant

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inaugurated on Sunday the Maysan power plant in Maysan governorate with a capacity of 750 megawatts.

Al-Kadhimi, in a speech he delivered during the inauguration of Maysan power plant, said that this power plant is a qualitative addition to the electric power provided in all of the Iraqi governorates, and Maysan governorate will be the first beneficiary.

Al-Kadhimi added that the qualitative development in this station will help reduce dependence on imported gas as it operates using locally produced gas, and it will provide the national electricity network with more electrical energy production.

The new power plant in Maysan will add 750 megawatts to the production of the national electricity network under normal operating conditions. 500 megawatts will be produced through simple cycle and 250 megawatts will be produced through combined cycle.

According to GE Gas Power, the combined-cycle power plant uses both a gas and a steam turbine together to produce up to 50 percent more electricity from the same fuel than a traditional simple-cycle plant. The waste heat from the gas turbine is routed to the nearby steam turbine, which generates extra power.

Maysan power plant uses modern technologies that reduce energy waste and are environmentally friendly. It uses natural gas produced from two gas fields in the same governorate.