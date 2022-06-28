Iraqi PM: Iran to send Electricity Minister to discuss electricity, water issues

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced on Tuesday, during a meeting of the Iraqi government, that Iran expressed its willingness to send the Minister of Energy to Baghdad to discuss the issues of water and electricity, and solve the outstanding issues between the two countries.

“During our visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, we talked about joint issues as well as working on the issues of energy and water,” a statement issued by the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister mentioned.

“Our friends in Iran expressed their willingness to send the Minister of Energy to Baghdad to talk about the issues of water and electric energy and solve all problems,” the statement added.

In regards to his visit to Saudi Arabia, Al-Kadhimi explained it was a very good visit as they discussed joint issues, Saudi investments in Iraq and future prospects. He added that they also talked about the electrical connection and many other projects useful for the Iraqi people.

The Iraqi Prime Minister concluded an official visit to Iran on Sunday where he was received by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a day after his visit to Saudi Arabia where he met the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.