Iraqi PM: Iraq gives great importance to partnership with France

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed on Wednesday that Iraq gives great importance to the partnership with France, during his meeting with the French Senate delegation, headed by Nicole Duranton, the Chairperson of the Iraqi-French Friendship Group, in Baghdad.

“Al-Kadhimi confirmed that Iraq seeks to develop and enhance the Iraqi-French relations in political, economic, security and trade sectors,” according to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s media office.

The meeting discussed the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government to address the impacts of climate change, and the current plans for the economic reform, where the delegation indicated that France supports these Iraqi plans.

The statement mentioned that security and military cooperation has been discussed during the meeting, in addition to the importance of pursuing the remnants of ISIS terrorist group.

Duranton pointed out to the development and progress the Iraqi-French relations witnessed under the current Iraqi government, confirming that the momentum created by Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, held in August 2021, should be prioritized.

Duranton also expressed the desire of the French side to expand the cultural exchange with Iraq to have the French language taught in Iraqi educational institutions.