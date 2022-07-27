Iraqi PM lays foundation stone for 1640 megawatts Anbar Combined Power Plant

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, laid the foundation stone for the Anbar Combined Power Plant with a capacity of 1640 megawatts, on Wednesday, in the sub-district of Al-Furat in Anbar governorate, according to a press statement issued by the Prime Ministry press office.

During the ceremony organized to lay the foundation stone, Al-Kadhimi confirmed that the new power plant will increase the capacity of the electrical system, the thing that will improve the production level and provide citizens of Anbar governorate with a better service.

The total capacity of the Anbar Combined Power Plant is 1642 megawatts, at a cost of one billion USD, and the project is expected to be completed within three years, according to the statement.

The project consists of four GT26 gas units, with a unit capacity of 273 megawatts, and two steam units with a capacity of 275 megawatts for each, the statement added.

Al-Kadhimi, during a speech he delivered, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by officials and workers of the Ministry of Electricity, especially the ones participated in the work in Anbar Combined Power Plant site, in the difficult weather conditions and high temperatures.