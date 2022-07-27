Thursday, July 28, 2022

Baghdad

Iraqi PM lays foundation stone for 51 school construction project in Anbar

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and other officials while laying the foundation stone for a project to build 51 school buildings in Anbar governorate. Photo: Nina News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during his visit to Anbar governorate on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for a project to build 51 school buildings in the governorate.

During the launch of the project, Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of providing appropriate school buildings to create a successful educational process that would contribute to the creation of an educated generation.

Al-Kadhimi also elaborated that the project will provide teachers and education staff with a suitable environment for modern and successful education.

This step comes as the first stage of a project to build one thousand schools in its first phase, and includes all governorates within the framework of the Chinese agreement, according to the Prime Minister office

