Iraqi PM to lay foundation stone of Mosul International Airport soon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stated on Monday that the foundation stone of the project rehabilitating Mosul International Airport will be laid soon, according to a press statement issued by the Prime Ministry press office.

Al-Kadhimi’s announcement took place during a meeting he chaired to discuss plans for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Mosul International Airport that was damaged during the war against ISIS terrorist groups.

The meeting that was attended by the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, the Governor of Nineveh and other officials addressed the plans and new designs for the airport, in addition to the financial costs to implement the project, according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi emphasized that he will proceed with what he pledged to the people of Mosul during his recent visit to Nineveh governorate. He also affirmed that the foundation stone for the airport project will be laid soon after all requirements are completed, the statement mentioned.

Al-Kadhimi elaborated that the government is determined to finish the delayed reconstruction projects in the governorate, and will overcome all the obstacles to let Nineveh appear in a new look after years of suffering because of terrorism.