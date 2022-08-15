Iraqi PMF thwarts terrorist plot in Mosul

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted a terrorist plot targeting security forces and civilians in Mosul in northern Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The PMF indicated that the terrorist plot was thwarted through a security operation carried out by a joint force of the Iraqi army and the 60th Brigade of the PMF.

The PMF also pointed out that the operation resulted in finding 10 bags of TNT and C4 explosive substances in addition to several mobile phones ready to be connected to the explosives to target security forces and civilians.

In December 2017, Iraq announced it liberated its entire territories from the grip of ISIS terrorist groups, after about three and a half years of confrontations with militants of the terrorist group which occupied about a third of the country, announcing the establishment of what it called the Islamic State.

The Iraqi security forces continue their search and cleansing operations, and pursue the remnants of the terrorist group throughout the country to ensure that ISIS fleeing members do not reappear, and the PMF are stationed on the borders with Syria to counter the repeated infiltration attempts by ISIS militants.