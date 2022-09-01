Iraqi President condemns armed clashes

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, directed on Thursday that the investigation into the recent events of the Green Zone must be unbiased and professional, during his meeting with the National Security Advisor, Qassim al-Araji, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

Salih and Araji discussed the security developments the country witnessed, and they both stressed the need to impose security in the country, ensure the safety of citizens and avoid the occurrence of armed clashes in the future, the statement mentioned.

Salih stressed that the events that took place are unfortunate and unacceptable, and their recurrence must be prevented under any circumstances.

The president also indicated the importance of the work of the fact-finding committee to investigate the incidents of the Green Zone and ensure that the investigations are impartial and professional, the statement added.

Tension is still prevailing in Basra governorate, in southern Iraq, which experienced armed clashes during early hours of Thursday after members belong the Sadrist movement were killed by groups belong to rival political parties.

Iraq witnessed bloody clashes last Monday and Tuesday in which more than 30 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded, after supporters of the Sadrist movement stormed a number of government buildings in the Green Zone in Baghdad, immediately after the movement’s leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced his resignation from the political work.