Iraqi President condemns Erbil’s attack

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, condemned the attack on Kurdistan’s capital city that took place on Wednesday, describing it as a criminal act.

“The attack on the city of Erbil is a criminal act targeting the national efforts to protect the country and the citizens,” Salih mentioned in a tweet on Twitter

Salih called on the Iraqi people to firmly stand against attempts to plunge the country into chaos and undermine security and stability.

In a comment on the attack, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed that the Iraqi government will move forward, in cooperation with Kurdistan government, to pursue perpetrators seeking destabilization.

On Wednesday’s night, missile attacks by a drone targeted the U.S. consulate and civilian sites in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil, according to security sources.

Three people were injured and several cars were damaged in the attack that took place at 9:35 p.m. Iraq time, according to a statement by Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service cited by Reuters.