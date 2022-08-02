Iraqi President confirms retribution against perpetrators of Yazidis genocide is a must

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on Tuesday that the retribution against those involved in the genocide committed by ISIS terrorists against the Yazidis must take place, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

“We sadly recall the eighth anniversary of genocidal and brutal massacres committed by the extremist group known as ISIS against the Yazidi people, a religious minority in northern Iraq,” President Salih said.

“Thousands of Yazidi men, women, children, and older people were killed and taken into sexual slavery by ISIS terrorists. It is one of the most horrific atrocities in recent history,” President Salih explained.

“Perpetrators must be held accountable,” the President continued.

Salih emphasized the efforts made by the UN and the international community to hold those involved in these genocidal and brutal massacres accountable, and to bring them to trial for their crimes.

“The passage of the Yazidi Female Survivors Law is the least we can do for the Yazidi people,” President Salih mentioned.

“Furthermore, compensation, financially and morally, for Yazidi victims that are covered by this law should be done to them, to provide them with a decent life,” Salih added.

“The displaced Yazidis must be allowed to return to their villages, towns, and cities, and their homes should be rebuilt,” Salih confirmed.

“We must intensify our efforts to find the 2700 Yazidis missing, who were kidnapped by ISIS, and to do so, domestic and international efforts are also required,” President Salih added.