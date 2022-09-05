Iraqi President discusses bilateral ties with US Assistant Secretary of State

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, received on Sunday the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, where both discussed the regional developments, and stressed the need to defuse the crises affecting the region, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The meeting addressed ways to develop the bilateral relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural and environmental fields, as well as the cooperation in combating terrorism, and strengthening the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq, according to the statement.

Both Salih and Leaf emphasized the necessity of supporting the paths of dialogue to reduce tensions and prevent the outbreak of conflicts, and stressed the importance of the pivotal Iraqi role in the region and the need to ensure its security and stability, the statement mentioned.

Regarding the domestic situation in Iraq, Salih indicated the path of dialogue and the ongoing endeavors to address political issues, while Leaf confirmed the commitment of the United States to support the security and stability of Iraq, as well as the dialogue to address the political crisis in a way that enhances stability and progress for the Iraqis, the statement added.

On August 29, the United States of America expressed its concern about the escalation of tension in Iraq, urging the Iraqis to avoid endangering the security, stability and sovereignty of the country.

The US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Facebook that reports of unrest throughout Iraq today are alarming as they do not allow Iraqi institutions to operate.