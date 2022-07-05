Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Baghdad

Iraqi President discusses recovery of Iraq’s smuggled money

The Iraqi President Barham Salih and the US Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: the Iraqi Presidency

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, discussed on Monday the recovery of funds smuggled from Iraq, during his meeting with the US Senator Lindsey Graham in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

Salih and Graham talked about ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural fields, in accordance with the mutual understandings and interests.

The Iraqi President and the US Senator affirmed that need of the continuous work and coordination to combat terrorism in the whole region, and the cooperation to confront economic fluctuations, and to face corruption.

Both sides discussed the required measures to recover the Iraqi funds smuggled abroad, as well as the cooperation to confront climate change and the protection of the environment.

The meeting addressed the latest regional and international developments, where Salih stressed the importance of easing tensions in the region and defusing crises through dialogue. He also indicated the importance of Iraq’s position as an essential hub for the security and stability of the entire region.

Graham confirmed the commitment of the United States to support the security and stability of Iraq, and to establish close relations in various fields. He pointed out to the importance of Iraq in the region and its active role in establishing security and stability.

