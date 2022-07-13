Iraqi President discusses strengthening relations with France

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on Wednesday the need to strengthen the Iraqi-French relations in the fight against terrorism and confronting climate change, during his meeting with the French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, according to an Iraqi Presidency press statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the meeting addressed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance these relations and the joint work to continue combating terrorism.

Both sides also discussed economic, commercial and cultural cooperation, as well as environment protection and ways to confront the climate change crisis.

Salih and Chevalier talked about the latest regional and international developments of common interest, as both sides stressed the need to ease tensions and cooperate through dialogue to establish peace in the region.

Chevalier, in a televised interview a day before, stated that President Emmanuel Macron directed him to strengthen the relations with Iraq during his assumption of the position of the French ambassador to Iraq.

Chevalier confirmed that France does not have hidden plans, and is working to support stability in Iraq. He added that there is a great expansion in cooperation between Iraq and France.

Chevalier explained that he appreciates Iraq’s response to terrorism, and indicated that France has many projects to help Iraq, including Sinjar Hospital, which is about to be completed.

Chevalier pointed out that the French government is interested in protecting Iraq, and concluding arms contracts is essential to achieve this. He also explained that France has companies operating in Iraq, especially in the water and energy sectors.