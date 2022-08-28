Iraqi President, PM stress dialogue is the solution to political impasse

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on Sunday, during a meeting with Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the importance of dialogue to reach a solution to the political crisis in Iraq, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that Salih emphasized the need to respond to the Iraqi entitlements in order to establish peace and security.

Salih and Al-Kadhimi addressed several issues related to the general situation in the country, especially the current political crisis and its repercussions, where both emphasized the importance of serious and effective dialogue to reach a solution.

Salih and Al-Kadhimi prioritized courses of action that are based on the supreme national interest to contribute to extricating the country from the current crisis and to help Iraq faces political, economic and financial challenges.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met on Sunday with Saleh and stressed the importance of adopting dialogue between all parties to reach satisfactory results that guarantee security and stability.

The political crisis is still ongoing in Iraq as supporters of the Sadrist movement continue their sit-ins for nearly a month in and around the parliament building in Baghdad.

Since the parliamentary elections took place 10 months ago, where the Sadrist movement constituted the largest bloc in the parliament, without being able to form a government with the Kurdish and Sunni Arab parties, the confrontation continues between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework that includes Nouri Al-Maliki, the Conquest Alliance and factions close to Iran.

However, Al-Sadr proved that he has unparalleled influence in Iraq, and can mobilize hundreds of thousands of his supporters and paralyze the political scene.