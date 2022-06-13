Iraqi President, PM, Supreme Judicial Council call on political forces to unite

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi President, Barham Salih, Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, met on Monday to discuss ways to reach a real solution to the ongoing political crisis.

“President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, received President Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss the developments of the political scene and its consequences for the economic reality of the country,” according to a statement issued by the Supreme Judicial Council cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added that Salih, Al-Kadhimi and Zeidan agreed to call on all political forces to unite to reach a real solution to the political crisis in a way that serves Iraq’s interests in all fields.

The meeting came a day after leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada Al-Sadr, directed members of the Sadrist bloc to submit their resignations to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, who approved the resignations of the Sadrist bloc’s MPs.