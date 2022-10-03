Iraqi President receives written message from French President

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, received on Sunday a written message from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement elaborated that Salih received, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, who conveyed the greetings of the French President to Salih and handed him a written message.

The written message is related to the strong bilateral relations that unite the two countries and ways to enhance these relations in various fields in a manner that serves the common interests, in addition to France’s support for the security and stability of Iraq, according to the statement.

Salih asked the French Ambassador to convey his greetings and appreciation to the French President, the statement indicated.

The meeting between Salih and Chevalier addressed the bilateral relations between Iraq and France and ways to strengthen these relations in various fields, the statement added.

Both Salih and Chevalier stressed the need to cooperate to face various global challenges, in political, economic, commercial, cultural and environmental fields, and the fight against terrorism in particular.