Iraqi President stresses ISIS criminals don’t escape justice

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi President, Barham Salih, confirmed on Monday the importance of investigating ISIS crimes in Iraq, during his meeting with the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency, Both Salih and Nderitu stressed the need to investigate crimes committed by ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, and the joint coordination between the concerned Iraqi governmental bodies and the United Nations investigation team.

Salih emphasized the necessity of bringing those involved in terrorist crimes to justice, retaliating against them, and drying up their funding sources.

Salih also elaborated that it is important to document the crimes committed by ISIS, collect evidences against terrorism, especially those related to mass graves, and to guarantee that those involved in terrorist crimes will not escape justice, to preserve the rights of victims and to prevent the repetition of these crimes.

Nderitu discussed the need to strengthen global efforts for accountability and for the prevention of genocide, including through education, as well as the key role of Iraq in advancing this purpose.