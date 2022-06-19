Iraqi President: Tensions threaten Yazidis security must be stopped

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, during his meeting with some of Sinjar residents in Al-Salam Palace on Sunday, said that security tensions in Sinjar city that threaten the security and stability of the Yazidis are unacceptable and must be stopped, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement mentioned that the meeting attended by the head of the National Security Agency, Hamid Al-Shatri, discussed the developments of security, service and humanitarian conditions in the city, and the obstacles facing the residents.

During the meeting, Salih explained that Sinjar suffered a lot from violence and terrorism, and residents of the city bravely faced hardships and difficulties.

The Iraqi President stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sinjar and to provide the necessary means to help the displaced to return to homeland.

Salih emphasized the importance of overcoming the political and administrative obstacles that impede the justice of the Yazidis, proceeding with the reconstruction process, organizing the administration based on the will of its people and keeping it away from political conflicts.

The delegation of Sinjar residents thanked the Iraqi President and expressed their appreciation for his efforts to support the Yazidis and to defend the rights of victims.