Iraqi President: Terrorism caused massive internal, external displacement waves

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stated on Wednesday that terrorism caused massive internal and external displacement waves, and strategies to combat extremist ideologies must be developed, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

According to the statement, Salih received the Deputy Director General for Operations of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ugochi Daniels, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

The statement mentioned that Salih emphasized the need to strengthen the cooperation between Iraq and the IOM, and to work on plans and strategies to combat extremist ideologies.

Salih elaborated that Iraq significantly suffered from terrorism that led to enormous waves of internal and external displacement.

The Iraqi President stressed the importance of facilitating voluntary repatriation of immigrants, respecting the international law that guarantees human rights and ensuring the return of normal life to their areas.

On the other hand, Daniels confirmed the support of the IOM to Iraq in relation to the immigration issue. She also emphasized the IOM’s support to Iraq to join the council of Member States of the IOM to have an effective and active role.