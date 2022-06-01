Iraqi President urges to form international coalition to combat corruption

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, urged to form an international coalition to combat corruption similar to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, during his meeting on Wednesday with the head of the Federal Commission of Integrity (FCI), Alaa Jawad Al-Saadi, in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

A press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency explained that Salih emphasized the importance of the FCI role in fighting corruption.

“Preserving public funds, fighting corruption and recovering looted funds are considered an urgent public need,” Salih said.

The President explained that the continuation of corruption weakens the country’s institutions and negatively affects investment and reconstruction opportunities.

“The approval of the law recovering looted funds presented by the presidency, as well as the effort of the Iraqi Judiciary represent a step in the way of combating corruption,” Salih elaborated.

Salih urged to activate practical and legal measures to fight corruption through unusual proactive and deterrent procedures to recover funds gained from corruption, and to benefit from successful international experiences in this field.

Saadi briefed the president on the FCI’s work, the challenges it faces and its future plans, and the president expressed his support for the efforts that eradicate corruption and help in avoiding waste of public funds.