Iraqi President’s stance on Palestinian cause consistent, supportive

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Presidency confirmed on Tuesday that the stance of the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, on the Palestinian cause is consistent and supportive, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The spokesperson of the Iraqi Presidency, in a statement, said that the Presidency previously received the bill criminalizing normalization with the Zionist entity (Israel), sent by the Iraqi Parliament to complete the procedures for its issuance and ratification in accordance with the legal and constitutional mechanisms followed by the Presidency regarding legislations enacted by the parliament.

Salih directed to deal with the bill without expressing any reservations, and this has been published in the official newspaper of Iraq on June 20 to take effect, according to the spokesperson of the Iraqi Presidency.

The statement added that the Salih supports the Palestinian cause, the attainment of all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the liberation of Palestine from the occupation of the Zionist entity.

The Iraqi President emphasized his stance repeatedly in international and national forums and in meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, according to the statement.

The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, stated earlier that the Iraqi President refused to sign the law criminalizing normalization with the Zionist entity.