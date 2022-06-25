Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi arrives in Jeddah

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, recently arrived in Jeddah, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The aim of the visit is for further regional de-escalation particularly between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq has been tasked to mediate between the two regional rivals with the fifth and latest round of talks held in Baghdad in April.

Al-Kadhimi is expected to visit Iran after his official visit in Saudi Arabia.