Saturday, June 25, 2022

Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi arrives in Jeddah

Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, recently arrived in Jeddah, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The aim of the visit is for further regional de-escalation particularly between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq has been tasked to mediate between the two regional rivals with the fifth and latest round of talks held in Baghdad in April.

Al-Kadhimi is expected to visit Iran after his official visit in Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
