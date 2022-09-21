Iraqi Prime Minister meets with European leaders

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met on Tuesday with the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Al-Kadhimi and Nehammer addressed the bilateral relations, and discussed ways to develop aspects of joint cooperation between Iraq, Austria and the European Union.

Both sides emphasized their desire to enhance joint action in the field of combating terrorism.

Nehammer valued the efforts of Iraq and its security forces in pursuing the remnants of terrorism and drying up its sources.

The meeting addressed the migration issue, voluntary return of Iraqi immigrants, direct flights between Iraq and Austria, possibilities of cooperation in the field of clean and renewable energy, and developing the investment in the field of solar energy.

Both Al-Kadhimi and Nehammer expressed their support for the efforts that enhance stability in the Middle East, and for Iraq’s efforts creating sustainable development, boosting economic reform, and activating regional cooperation.

Al-Kadhimi also met with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, in New York, where both discussed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation between Iraq, Spain and the European Union in various fields.

Al-Kadhimi and Sanchez reviewed Iraq’s efforts in combating terrorism and pursuing its remnants, and the importance of strengthening security cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries that provide assistance to the Iraqi security forces in the field of advice and training.

Both sides also stressed the importance of cooperating in the field of renewable energy.

Al-Kadhimi and Sanchez stressed the need to continue the reform programs implemented by the Iraqi government to secure sustainable development that contributes to enhancing stability and security in Iraq and the region.