Iraqi Prime Minister meets with leaders from the region

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Al-Kadhimi, during the meeting, reviewed the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government to adopt a national dialogue between the political forces which helps in ending the current political crisis, maintaining civil peace, and achieving stability in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed Iraq’s desire to build the best relations with the Arab countries, and to support the crucial Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria to find solutions to Arab and regional issues.

Aboul Gheit commended Al-Kadhimi’s efforts promoting the path of national reconciliation as well as his initiative for national dialogue.

Aboul Gheit confirmed the Arab League’s support for the Iraqi government, and praised the prominent role of Iraq in easing tensions in the region by adopting a policy of dialogue.

Al-Kadhimi, on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, held another meeting with the Jordanian leader, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, where both discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the latest regional and international developments.

Al-Kadhimi and King Abdullah also discussed the preparations for Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership that will be held in Jordan, as well as the economic cooperation in various fields.

Both sides reviewed the progress achieved in the electrical interconnection project, which both Jordan and Iraq are keen to complete as it is beneficial to the two countries.

Al-Kadhimi also held a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries and the most prominent regional issues of common interest.

The meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Raisi addressed Iraq’s prominent role in achieving regional security and stability by resolving disputes between countries based on the policy of dialogue.

Both Al-Kadhimi and Raisi stressed the need to continue the bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries in fields related to economy, security, culture and energy.

Al-Kadhimi and Raisi also stressed the importance of coordination to confront climate change, and the need to accelerate the implementation of the agreement concluded between the two countries regarding climate challenges.

Raisi confirmed his support for the formation of a stable Iraqi government, and praised Al-Kadhimi’s initiative for a national dialogue to overcome the political crisis.