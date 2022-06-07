Iraqi Prime Minister pledges to raise reserve to 90 billion USD by end of 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, announced on Tuesday that the reserves of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reached 76 billion UD dollars, and pledged that it will reach 90 billion US dollars by the end of 2022, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The reserves of the Central Bank of Iraq were less than 50 billion US dollars during the first two years after the government took office, now it reached 76 billion US dollars, and we promise it will be 90 billion US dollars by the end of 2022,” al-Kadhimi said in a press conference in Baghdad.

With respect to energy, al-Kadhimi confirmed that electricity was managed in an unreasonable way, and all gas debts owed to Iran are from previous governments, but the current government cleared some of the debts, and is working on electricity interconnection projects with neighboring countries.

In regards to security, al-Kadhimi elaborated that there are daily security operations to eradicate terrorists. He added that the security situation on the Iraqi-Syrian borders is stable, and a big percentage of the construction of the security fence on the borders with Syria completed.

Regarding foreign relations, al-Khadimi explained that Baghdad played an important role in the convergence of views between countries in the region. He added that this was clear when Baghdad hosted the Saudi-Iranian talks, noting that progress is being made in the relations between the two countries.