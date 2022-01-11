Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council held its third meeting on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. The Iraqi side was chaired by Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, while Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chaired the Saudi side. The meeting was held via a video conference call and in the presence of Committee members including the Political, Security, and Military Committee.

Both neighboring countries agreed to continue cooperation and coordination related to political, business, security and military issues. Important matters discussed in the meeting were facilitating procedures for granting entry visas to businessmen in both countries; mutual support in international forums, enhance security cooperation and intelligence to combating crime, smuggling, and terrorism; and expediting the signing of a security memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Interior in both countries.