Iraqi security arrests 4 militants, seizes ISIS ammunition

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday the arrest of four militants and the seizure of ammunition belong to ISIS terrorist groups buried underground in Anbar and Kirkuk, according to a statement of the Security Media Cell cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement elaborated that two terrorists were arrested in Taza and Layan districts in Kirkuk city, 238 kilometers north of Baghdad, and the other two were arrested in Rawa town and Ramadi city in Anbar governorate in western Iraq.

The statement mentioned that the terrorists are wanted by Iraqi court for trial according to provisions of the anti-terrorism law.

The statement indicated that the security forces succeeded to find a 36,000-liter tank buried underground in the Wadi Al-Hussainiya area in Ar-Rutba district, the largest district by area in Anbar governorate.

Inside the huge tank, thousands of bullets in different calibers, rockets, improvised explosive devices, mortar shells and grenades were found and seized.