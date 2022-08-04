Iraqi security forces arrest 5 terrorists in Sulaymaniyah

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, announced on Thursday that security forces of the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security, in a qualitative operation, arrested five terrorists in the Sulaymaniyah governorate in northern Iraq.

Rasoul explained that the arrest was part of a qualitative operation characterized by accuracy and speed, based on intelligence information.

Rasoul elaborated that arrest warrants were issued by Nineveh Investigative Court against the terrorists according to Article (4) of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Rasoul pointed out that the operation was carried out through coordination and joint cooperation with the counter terrorism police in Sulaymaniyah, and the necessary legal measures have been taken to refer the suspects to the requesting party.

Baghdad and Erbil continue joint coordination to reduce the danger of ISIS terrorists, by constantly updating plans and positions.

Iraqi security forces are pursuing ISIS elements through a series of military operations, most of which are concentrated in remote areas that terrorists take as hideouts to plan and launch their attacks.