Iraqi security thwarts smuggling 750 thousand liters of oil products

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency (FIIA) in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday it thwarted the smuggling of more than 750 thousand liters of oil derivatives in two weeks, according to a statement by the Security Media Cell reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The FIIA continues its proactive operations to stop the smuggling of oil and its derivatives. Based on accurate intelligence information, security forces, during the past two weeks, managed to thwart an operation to steal oil products in quantities exceeded 750 thousand liters,” the statement mentioned.

The statement added that security forces seized 30 tanker trucks and arrested their drivers in eight sites in different Iraqi governorates.

Sites used for the illicit trade of oil where steel and plastic oil tanks in different sizes were found are seized in governorates of Baghdad, Diyala, Kirkuk, Salah Al-Din, Anbar, Babylon, Basra and Nineveh.

The statement added that the seized oil, tanks and tanker trucks in addition to the arrested drivers were sent to the concerned authorities to complete the investigations.