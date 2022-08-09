Iraqi security thwarts suicide attack in Diyala

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi army announced on Tuesday that a suicide bomber blew himself up after military forces prevented him from detonating himself among the Ashura procession in Diyala governorate, according to the state news agency (INA).

Although the identity of the suicide bomber has not been revealed, but according to Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, the attacker intended to attack the Shiite pilgrims in the northern part of the governorate.

Sources mentioned that the suicide bomber decided to blow himself up once the security forces arrived at the scene and tried to arrest him.

Millions of Shiites have so far taken part in the religious processions, marking the 10th-day mourning for the killing of the seventh-century Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, according to Kurdistan 24.

The Iraqi government previously announced a security plan in the country to prevent possible terrorist attacks threatening the religious event Shiite followers observe across Iraqi governorates, Kurdistan 24 mentioned.