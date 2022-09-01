Iraqi Special Forces intervene to stop violent clashes in Basra

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Violent clashes broke out between armed groups in Basra governorate in southern Iraq on Wednesday night, according to Sky News Arabia.

Special Forces were deployed in Basra where they controlled the security situation in the entire governorate.

“The situation in Basra governorate is under control and safe, and the security forces are deployed,” Basra Governor, Asaad al-Eidani, said in a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

According to Iraqi media sources, four people were killed in the clashes erupted on Wednesday night and lasted until early hours of Thursday.

The clashes come in the wake of bloody clashes where at least 30 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded on Monday and Tuesday in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

Cautious calm returned to the streets of Baghdad on Wednesday after violent clashes between supporters of different political parties took place in the Green Zone, while a curfew was imposed throughout the city due to the violence that erupted on Monday.

The Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his supporters to end their protests in central Baghdad, on Tuesday, to ease the tension that led to the bloodiest violence in the Iraqi capital in years.