Iraqi Stock Exchange announces weekly trading indicators

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Stock Exchange announced on Thursday the trading indicators for the current week, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi Stock Exchange mentioned in a statement that it organized five trading sessions during the current week, from Sunday, September 11, to Thursday, September 15, INA mentioned.

The statement clarified that the traded shares exceeded three billion shares, and the value of the traded shares exceeded five billion Iraqi dinars (nearly 3,43 million USD), INA reported.

The statement elaborated that the trading index for the first session of the week closed at 588.92 points, and at the end of the week it closed at 596.07 points, achieving an increase of 1.2 percent compared to the first session, according to INA.

More than 2500 sale and purchase contracts were concluded on shares of companies listed in the Iraqi Stock Exchange in the same period, INA added.