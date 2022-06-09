Iraqi students take first places in Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition 2022

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi school students took the first places in the Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition, World Association of Mental Arithmetic Schools (WAMAS-2022), held in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from 1 to 2 June, 2022.

In addition to many Iraqi students wining in the competition, the Iraqi student Noor Al-Hussein Basem Muhammad from Najaf city won the first place, and Nina Muhammad Khader from Kirkuk city won the second place.

Around two thousand school students from Arab, African, Asian and European countries participated in the competition.

In the competition, student need to solve large number of math problems in a period of time that does not exceed ten minutes.