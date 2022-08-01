Iraqi-Syrian talks to develop tourism cooperation

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and Syria, on Sunday, stressed the need to promote joint cooperation in the field of tourism, and to apply agreements concluded between both countries in the coming period.

An Iraqi delegation headed by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, held talks in Damascus with the Syrian Minister of Tourism, Mohammed Rami Martini, and other Syrian officials concerned with migration, tourism and transport.

Both sides discussed ways to facilitate entry procedures at border crossings, and ways to attract tourism in its various forms by holding workshops between tourism offices accredited in the two countries to develop special programs for visitors and tourist groups.

Martini confirmed that the relations between Syria and Iraq have not been severed at the time conflicts and conspiracies were organized against the two countries. He also indicated that Iraq is the most prominent tourism partner for Syria.

Martini explained that Syria and Iraq signed an agreement related to tourism cooperation in March 2021. He indicated that the Syrian side seeks to develop a comprehensive program for this cooperation between the two countries, to strengthen tourism exchange and remove all administrative and procedural obstacles.

Nazim expressed his hope that Syria and Iraq will regain their prominent role in the region in terms of culture and art, as well as tourism.