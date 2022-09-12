Iraqi citizens will not require visas to visit Lebanon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Minister of Interior in Lebanon’s caretaker government, Bassam al-Mawlawi, revealed that the decision to exempt Iraqis from entry visas to Lebanon and grant them a three-month residency for free has officially become effective.

“The Lebanese government had previously exempted some Arab and European countries from the entry visa but Iraq was not included,” according to a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Today, Iraqi citizens have the right to enter Lebanon with no entry visa required. They are given a one-month residency, renewable for a period of three months, free of charge,” Mawlawi clarified.

Mawlawi confirmed that the Lebanese government is keen to establish good relations with all friendly countries. He added that the new decision is necessary to develop the Lebanese-Iraqi relations.

The decision was made by the Lebanese cabinet last Saturday to exempt Iraqis from obtaining entry visas to enter Lebanon.

According to the decision, Iraqi nationals coming to Lebanon for tourism will be granted free residency for a period of one month, renewable for a period of three months.

The decision also deleted Iraq from the article stipulating that visitors coming to Lebanon should possess two thousand USD in cash or a certified check from a well-known bank as a precondition to enter Lebanon.