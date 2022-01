Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chargé d’Affairs of Iraq to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Muayyad Omar Abdul Rahman, met with Gulf Air CEO, Captain Walid Abdul Hamid Al-Alawi in Bahrain.

During the meeting, Abdul Rahman and Al-Alawi discussed reopening direct flights between Iraq and Bahrain including passenger flights and air freight. Restrictions for air transport has been closed since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.