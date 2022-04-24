Iraq’s Deputy PM meets with World Bank VP for MENA Affairs

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, met today with Ferid Belhaj, Vice President of the World Bank for MENA Affairs. The two discussed progress and support for the banking industry in Iraq as well as enhancing the private sector in Iraq.

Earlier this month, the World Bank issued a report expecting Iraq to achieve the largest growth in GDP and per capita amongst the Arab countries for the year 2022.