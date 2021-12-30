Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of Iraq, Barham Salih, declared Iraq’s first parliament session to take place on January 9th, 2022.

On Thursday, President Salih official Twitter account tweeted in Arabic: “I signed the republican decree to call the new House of Representatives to organize on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Hopes are set to meet the national demand by forming a capable and effective government that protects the interests of the country and enhances sovereignty, protecting and serving the Iraqis. This requires solidarity in order to achieve the reform required for a stable and prosperous Iraq.”