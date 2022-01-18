Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the attack on the UAE

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on the United Arab Emirates and the targeting of oil pipelines in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.

In a statement in Arabic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “We affirm the Iraqi position to stand against any aggression and reject escalation in the region. We request to to resolve this crises by peaceful means and through negotiations and between all concerned parties, to bring security and stability to the region.”