Iraq’s Ministry of Health meets with WHO

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The World Health Organization (WHO), a non-profit organization promoting health safety, recently met with the Iraqi Ministry of Health to address improving health systems, health information systems, and the response to illnesses that are likely to spread quickly in Iraq.

The meeting took place in Baghdad during a specialized workshop held by the Ministry of Health to raise awareness on reporting risks and communicating with the local community in emergency health situations.

In attendance was Hani Al-Aqabi, Iraq’s Minister of Health and Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative in Iraq.