Iraq’s Ministry of Oil and Siemens Energy collaboration highlights hydrogen

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ministry of Oil, in collaboration with Siemens Energy, organized a workshop in Baghdad to discuss about the future of hydrogen. According to the Ministry of Oil, the Siemens Energy team gave a presentation about hydrogen’s impact in clean energy along with solutions, opportunities and challenges for Iraq’s next steps to diversifying into hydrogen.

The Ministry of Oil and Siemens Energy have recently opened discussions for cooperation in the clean and renewable energy sector, particularly in hydrogen production. This is in line with the Ministry of Oil’s plan to transition to cleaner energy.

Siemens Energy will supply the Iraqi energy sector with advanced technologies and equipment related to hydrogen. Furthermore, the German company will continue to assist in establishing workshops for finding solutions for a sustainable energy environment in Iraq, as well as initiating artificial intelligence programs to raise performance rates for workers in the energy field.