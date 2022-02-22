Iraq’s oil minister attends IPTC held in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, attended the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Exclusively hosted by Aramco, the IPTC generated a lot of buzz with oil ministers attending from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. The conference covered upcoming trends within the energy industry including the support of more sustainable energy projects in the region and emerging technologies in the energy sector.

(Image source: Ministry of Oil)

Iraq’s oil minister stated at the conference that Iraq has developed a strategy for the years 2020-2030, with the aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in the production of electrical energy and to increase the rates of production of solar energy and other clean energy sources.

Ismail added that the transition to clean energy requires several decades noting that Iraq has invested $3 billion dollars in future gas projects.