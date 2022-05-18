Iraq’s President stresses on developing US-Iraq bilateral ties

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed on developing the bilateral relations between the United States and Iraq, on Wednesday, during his meeting with the United States Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller in Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

A press statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency mentioned that Salih received Tueller on the occasion of completing his duties in Iraq.

According to the statement, Salih commended Tueller’s efforts, during his tenure, to develop the relations between the two countries, and wished him success in his future duties.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President talked about the close relations between the two countries, and emphasized the importance of working on developing these relations in a way that serves the interests of both sides.

Tueller expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi President, and confirmed the United States commitment to support the security and stability of Iraq, and to strengthen the bilateral relations in all fields.

The Iraqi President also met on Wednesday with the Swiss Ambassador to Iraq, Lukas Gasser, and both discussed the bilateral relations, and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of both countries.

Salih also praised the efforts of Gasser to develop the relations between Switzerland and Iraq.