Iraq’s women futsal team defeats Saudi Arabia to win championship

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi women’s national futsal team won the West Asian title by defeating the Saudi women’s team in the championship match by four goals to two (4-2).

The Saudi team ended the first half with a goal, but the Iraqi team managed to turn the table in the second half to win the championship in the first participation of the West Asian competition.

Iraq defeating Saudi Arabia at the WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship.



The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the supervision of the Saudi Football Association.

Iraq qualified for the final by defeating Kuwait 12-0, while the Saudi women’s futsal team qualified for the final match by defeating Bahrain 1-0.