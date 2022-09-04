ISIS leader, two of his associates killed in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced on Sunday the killing of a prominent ISIS leader and two of his associates in Kirkuk governorate, according to an INIS statement cited by Alsumaria News.

“Through continuous tracing, the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency (FIIA) of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior obtained accurate information about terrorists hiding in a den in an area near Al-Khas Dam in Kirkuk governorate,” the INIS statement mentioned.

The statement clarified that the FIIA, in cooperation with the Joint Operations Command, provided the Iraqi Air Force with information about this den to be targeted with an air strike.

The statement added that an air strike was carried out by F-16 fighter jets and led to the killing of Amni Qati al-Dibs who has a nickname of (Abu Donia), and two of his associates.

A security force from the INIS arrived later in the place and found the remains of the dead, the statement mentioned.