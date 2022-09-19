Italian Ambassador visits the ancient city of Ur

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Italian delegation recently visited the ancient city of Ur and the city of Eridu, Iraq. In attendance was Italy’s Ambassador, Maurizio Greganti, Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Culture, Salvator Nastasi, and Italy’s Director of Museums, Massimo Osana.

“The visit aims to support rebuilding the infrastructure of the governorate’s monuments and encourage tourism in the marshlands and the ancient city of Ur, as well as exchanging experiences in the field of maintaining archaeological sites and museums in a way that serves the two countries,” said Shamil Al-Rumaid, Inspector of Antiquities and Heritage of Dhi Qar.

According to Al-Rumaid, the Italian delegation expressed its great admiration for the ancient city after it was briefed on important monuments in the ancient city.

Eridu is a historic archaeological site in southern Iraq that is 12 kilometers southwest of Ur and is considered to be one of the region’s earliest cities.