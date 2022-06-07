Italy supports UNESCO Iraq to improve education

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni, and the UNESCO Representative to Iraq, Paolo Fontani, during a visit to the Alimam Almuntazar School on Tuesday, signed a partnership agreement between Italy and UNESCO for the enrollment of out-of-school children in schools in Baghdad and Babil governorates, according to a press statement issued by UNESCO Iraq.

The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of the Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) Office for Jordan and Iraq, Emilio Cabasino.

“UNESCO Iraq welcomes a new generous contribution from the Directorate General for Development Cooperation of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, through the AICS,” Spokesperson of UNESCO Iraq, Husamaldeen El-Zubi, said in the press statement.

“With the funding support from the Italian ministry, five schools have been rehabilitated in Salah Al Din governorate and eight more schools will benefit from rehabilitation in Baghdad Governorate. More than 17,000 students have been re-enrolled to date,” El-Zubi explained in the press statement.

“This new phase of the project aims to provide further 10,000 out-of-school children in Babil and Baghdad governorates with learning opportunities, safer and more conducive learning environment and enhanced quality of education,” El-Zubi clarified in the press statement.

El-Zubi added that special attention will be given to offer equal opportunities to boys and girls to access quality education.